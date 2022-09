At about 9:25 am Thursday, Russian invaders hit the area near Kryvyi Rih with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, wounding 13 civilians.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports that the enemy used cluster munitions targeting a civilian object.

According to the governor, the strike hit a civilian industrial enterprise near Zelenodolsk. He also reported damage to the administrative facility.

Overnight, Russian troops hit the city of Dnipro, killing three locals with a child among them.