Overnight, Russia again launched a missile attack on Kyiv. All 10 enemy missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.

However, the remnants of the intercepted rockets hit residential areas of the Ukrainian capital.

According to the information of the National police, two women and a 9-year-old girl were killed during the strike. 12 people are reported wounded.

As stated by the Kyiv authorities, the fragments of the missile hit an apartment building in Desnianskyi district. There is also damage to a children’s clinic, two schools, a kindergarten and a police department.

In Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, rocket fragments damaged residential houses and an administrative building.