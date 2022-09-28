The National Police of Ukraine has registered and launched investigations into 582 Russian war crimes in the de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region.

The spokesperson of the interior ministry said in a briefing that since September 23, Ukraine’s police have been actively investigating the crimes of the Russian military in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

The spokesperson added that according to the results of the exhumation of bodies from mass graves near Izium, 212 dead women, more than 190 men, 5 children, and 22 servicemen of the Armed Forces were found. 12 bodies still remain unidentified.

The town of Izium was liberated by the Ukrainian forces on September 10 and mass graves were soon found in the area.