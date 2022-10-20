Since signing of the grain agreement between Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, 8 million tons of food products have been exported, the infrastructure ministry reports.

The report says that 362 cargo ships have left Ukrainian ports bringing food to different countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

On October 20, two ships with 82 thousand tons of agricultural products left the port of Pivdennyi heading for Asia and Europe.

The United Nations is considering the possibility of extending and expanding the ‘grain corridor’.This became known during the meeting of the UN General Assembly, which took place on October 10.

The agreement on the export of the Ukrainian grain, which was concluded for 120 days, expires at the end of November this year.