During the night, Russia launched another drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

As stated by the Kyiv authorities, this has been the third attack within the last 24 hours and the seventeenth massive attack since the beginning of May.

The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 29 out of 31 Russian drones. However, the remnants of the shot UAVs caused casualties and damage in several Kyiv districts.

In Holosiivskyi district, the remnants of the enemy drone fell on a high-rise apartment building causing fire in the upper part. One local resident is reported killed and three wounded.

In Pecherskyi and Darnytskyi districts, the remnants damaged cars. In Sviatoshyno district, an industrial facility was damaged.

All emergency services are working on the sites. Further details will be provided later.