Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, director of ‘Motor Sich’ plant in Zaporizhzhia, was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on October 22.

According to ‘Skhemy’ investigative journalists, the detainee has had Russian citizenship since 2000.

It is noted that since that time, he was elected an MP four times, was a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense and had access to state secrets.

In October 2000, Bohuslaiev applied to the Passport and Visa Department of Internal Affairs in Moscow to obtain a Russian passport. In addition, he has an individual tax number of a taxpayer in the Russian Federation, linked to his passport issued in the Russian Federation, which can be confirmed through the website of the Russian Tax Service.

On October 23, the SBU made public the records of his phone calls that prove collaboration with Russia.