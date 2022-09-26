On Sunday, Russian invaders attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones.

One of the drones was intercepted by the Ukrainian air defense, but two others hit the military object, Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ informs.

The strike caused a massive fire and detonation of ammunition.

Local civilian population has been evacuated from the area. No casualties have been reported.

The emergency services are working on the site.

Earlier, the attacks of Iran-produced drones were reported in the region.