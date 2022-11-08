The emergency blackout will be introduced today in Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine, ‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator informs.

The company statement says that such restrictions are necessary, because due to the cold weather, consumers increase their use of electricity.

The outages will be employed in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Besides the emergency shutdowns, each region of Ukraine introduces scheduled outages, which are regulated by local authorities.

These steps follow Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.