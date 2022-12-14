‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator reports that the situation with the electricity supply remains difficult all over Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the nuclear power unit renewed operation yesterday, Ukraine still lacks power capacity after the massive missile attacks targeting country’s energy system.

On Wednesday morning, Russia again tried to hit Ukrainian energy facilities with kamikaze drones.

‘The situation in the energy system of Ukraine still remains difficult due to the large amount of damage in the energy infrastructure. There is still a significant shortage of electricity. The most difficult situation is in the east due to almost daily shelling, energy facilities are constantly damaged. Repair work is slowed down because of the danger to the lives of repair crews’, the statement says.