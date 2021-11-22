The European Union and NATO are preparing to take action in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, states defense minister Reznikov.

The defense minister argues Ukraine’s partners in the West are poised to take a more proactive stance in the light of the latest escalations at the borders of Ukraine.

‘There is no time to express concern. The Kremlin does not hear concern, it understands only action’, Reznikov said in his interview for ICTV channel.

Reznikov said he had talks with ‘colleagues’ in the US and Great Britain, who pledged their commitment to support Kyiv.

‘I was assured of unconditional support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and willingness to take decisive steps, including political and economic assistance to Ukraine’, the defense minister concluded.

Earlier, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov made a statement about the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine.