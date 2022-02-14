Ukrainian diplomat remarks over possible backtracking of Kyiv on NATO membership drew swift blowback from ‘European Solidarity’ leaders.

Vadym Prystaiko took the heat over what is seen as softening the stance on Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

He got called out by MP Iryna Gerashchenko who called his remarks ‘inaccurate’ and ‘controversial’.

The MP reminded that the country’s strategic course towards NATO is stated the Constitution of Ukraine.

‘The European Solidarity demands that the authorities disavow statements that contradict Ukraine’s strategic course’, Iryna Gerashchenko said, adding that such a change in foreign policy ‘will not stop Putin’s aggression anyway’.

Gerashchenko was joined by Volodymyr Aryev who called on Ukrainian diplomat to clarify on his words arguing it sends wrong signals to the international community and can be perceived as Ukraine is taking step back from its plans caving to Russia’s squeeze.

He also claims such statements ‘could not appear without the permission of the President’s office’.

MP Iryna Friz states that Prystaiko’s words violate the provisions of the Constitution and the law on the principles of Ukraine’s foreign policy and damage Ukraine’s reputation in the international arena.

‘I am convinced that even the hypothetical assumption of Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO is a sign of cooperation with the aggressor country [Russia], a demonstration of weakness and betrayal of Ukraine’s national interests’, the MP said.