A permanent monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

As reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, the IAEA permanent missions have been installed at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

After the ceremony of raising the IAEA flag at Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, there was a meeting of the plant management with the IAEA representatives.

During the meeting, the participants expressed a common position that the main tasks of the mission are to maintain nuclear and radiation safety at Ukrainian nuclear facilities in the conditions of the war started by Russia.

It should be noted that earlier it was decided to allow representatives of the IAEA to carry out permanent missions to prevent nuclear accidents at nuclear power plants. IAEA experts have been at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP since September 2022.

Recently, the IAEA mission arrived at Rivne nuclear plant.