On January 18, the International Atomic Energy Agency completed the project to place permanent missions at nuclear power plants of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram that the IAEA launched a program to place permanent missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The missions already operate at Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska and Chornobyl NPP. In the nearest time, the group of experts will arrive at Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant.

The prime minister also added that together with General Director Rafael Grossi, they coordinated further actions to guarantee safety at all nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

‘Assistance and technical support missions will ensure technological safety at the plants, in particular at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Today I heard from Mr. Grossi an assurance that the IAEA will never recognize Russia’s ownership of the Ukrainian plant’, Shmyhal stated.

Yesterday, it was reported that the IAEA mission had arrived at Rivne nuclear power plant.