On March 23, the parliament of Iceland recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people perpetrated by Russia.

‘Today, Althingi recognised the man-made famine of the winter of 1932–1933 as genocide perpetrated by the totalitarian government in Moscow against the people of Ukraine’, the foreign minister of Iceland Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir wrote on Twitter.

— Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir🇮🇸 (@thordiskolbrun) March 23, 2023

President Zelensky thanked Iceland for this decision and commemoration of millions of Ukrainians killed by Russia.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.