Russian invaders constantly shell with artillery recently liberated Kherson, causing civilian casualties and destruction.

Ukrainian photographer Mstyslav Chernov posted on Facebook his photos of Kherson after Russian strikes.

‘Russian troops again launched artillery and missile strikes on Kherson. At least 5 dead. I can’t even count the wounded’, he wrote.

As reported earlier, local governor Yaroslav Yanushevych stated that the enemy targeted residential areas of the city.