On Thursday morning, Russian troops hit with missiles the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

According to governor Oleh Synehubov, the enemy used S-300 missiles that targeted residential areas.

At least three civilians are reported wounded. They all were taken to hospital and are now getting medical treatment.

One of the missiles hit an administrative building. Several people are still under the rubble. The emergency services are working on the sites.

Earlier, the governor reported about the artillery shelling that targeted Kupiansk, Vovchansk and other towns in the region.