Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture posted photos of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra after it had been used by the Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.

The ministry commission started its work in Lavra to evaluate the condition of the premises.

The ministry filed a lawsuit regarding ‘illegal carrying out of search works at an archaeological heritage site, destruction or damage of cultural heritage sites’.

As reported earlier, the lease agreement of the national reserve ‘Kyiv Pechersk Lavra’ with the Orthodox Church of Moscow patriarchate expired in the end of March.