Today, the clergy of the Orthodox Church of Moscow patriarchate conducted the last service in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. On March 29, the lease agreement of the national reserve ‘Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra’ with the Orthodox Church of Moscow patriarchate expires.

‘Bukvy’ offer a photo report of the event.

March 29 is the day when representatives of the Orthodox Church of Moscow patriarchate must leave the territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

On the last day, the clergy conducted a prayer service in the Russian language.

As reported earlier, the process of returning the premises of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra to Ukraine’s ownership began in January.