With the ongoing search and rescue operations after the Russian missile attacks in Sloviansk and Druzhkivka, emergency workers found more casualties under the rubble.

According to the local police, 2 people were killed and 32 wounded during the attacks. 5 wounded people are in a severe condition. Earlier, it was reported about 25 wounded locals.

The strikes caused damage to 5 apartment buildings and 7 private houses, administrative and office facilities.

In Druzhkivka, the attack completely ruined an orphanage.