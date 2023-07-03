Serhii Alekseev, a ‘European Solidarity’ party MP, before the court session regarding the selection of a preventive measure for him, said that the authorities organized ‘another criminal prosecution of the opposition’.

‘This is a real pressure on the opposition. We have about 100 criminal proceedings for 27 MPs of our party group. This is not normal’, he said.

At the same time, Alekseev reminded that the lawyers of the law firm, which he founded, defend the ‘European Solidarity’ MPs, in particular Sofia Fedyna and Artur Gerasymov. They were also defenders of Chernihiv mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko.

Alekseev also noted that he was the main speaker on the powers of Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

He also said that to blame him, the law enforcement used a person who is actually being held hostage by the authorities due to the threat of extradition to Germany.

On June 30, it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of ‘European Solidarity’ MP Serhii Alekseev.