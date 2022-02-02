Following a new development in a car crash scandal, the ‘Servant of the People’ booted Oleksandr Trukhin from the party.

Calls are mounting for a criminal investigation on ‘Servant of the People’ MP Trukhin amid explosive revelations of his attempts to bribe law enforcement officers after an August car crash that left one person seriously injured.

The fallout from the story made ‘Servant of the People’ leadership announce that Trukhn will be booted from the party.

The incident will be reviewed by the ‘Servant of the People’ MP group, said the party senior MP Olena Shulyak

Trukhin dismissal comes after ‘Ukrainska pravda’ revealed the footage from police body cam showing the lawmaker trying to bribe officers.

‘Let me go quietly into the woods…Then we’ll meet and I’ll thank you’, Trukhin allegedly said.

‘European Solidarity’ party joined the calls for criminal investigation into a scandalous car crash and demanded resignation of the interior minister who ‘covered up’ the story and allegedly threw a wrench into investigation efforts.

‘Obviously, such bold inaction of law enforcement agencies is possible only on the instructions of personally Zelensky’, the ‘European Solidarity’ statement claims.