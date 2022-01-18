Trading over alleged ‘abuse of monopoly status on the gas market’, Antimonopoly agency said Tuesday it is investigating actions of ‘Naftogaz Trading’ company over questionable gas pricing practices that allegedly could have been ‘discriminating’ against some of domestic businesses that ‘crippled their competitiveness’.

The agency found ‘Naftogaz Trading’ claimed over 35% share of gas distribution market over 2020 and the first two quarters of 2021, which comes as sign of its monopoly status.

Gas distributors must set basic yearly fixed-price gas tariff for households, argued the regulator, reminding that yearly gas price caps were into effect on May 1, 2021 to cushion Ukrainians from gas price spikes.

As reported earlier, Ukraine’s gas storage sites have lower gas stocks than usual at this time of the year.