Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the question concerning oligarch status might be the first to be put to an all-Ukrainian referendum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dealt with this topic in his video appeal.

On June 2, Zelensky reportedly passed a draft law on oligarchs to the Ukrainian Parliament.

In his video he addressed the persons who are trying to exert pressure on those MPs who are about to vote for the above-mentioned bill. Zelensky warned those who would try to influence the MPs decision to adopt this law.

https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/519

Back in 2019, Zelensky claimed that the question of selling agricultural land to foreigners and foreign companies would be put to a referendum.

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law ‘On All-Ukrainian Referendum’.

The All-Ukrainian Union ‘Batkivshchyna’ is about to initiate five referendums in particular dealing with the legalization of medical cannabis and selling agricultural land.

The first all-Ukrainian referendum might be held this year but the dates and questions are still not known.

Draft Law on Oligarchs

In April 2021, Volodymyr Zelensky entrusted the NSDC to elaborate a draft law ‘on oligarchs’.

The NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov reported there were 13 persons who might be ‘tagged’ as ‘oligarchs’.

At his briefing, on May 20, 2021, Volodymyr Zelensky refused to name those 13 individuals; he stressed those who are qualified as oligarchs, cannot become MPs though.