The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko bought a batch of thermal imagers for the Ukrainian military.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ press service, the total cost of the batch is UAH 15 million.

The thermal imagers have 5 different modes of operation, infrared lighting, and the ability to record videos.

Earlier, Petro Poroshenko sent to the frontline mobile workshops to repair vehicles and shower and laundry complexes to improve the conditions of the Ukrainian military.