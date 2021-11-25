The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the EU.

During the meeting, the parties discussed security issues, including de-occupation of Donbas and Crimea, and concentration of Russian troops at the border of Ukraine, the ‘European Solidarity’ press service informs.

The sides paid special attention to the internal situation in Ukraine.

The meeting agenda also included discussion of the necessary reforms, ensuring the rule of law, guaranteeing the independent activities of anti-corruption bodies, freedom of the media and strengthening of state institutions.

Petro Poroshenko expressed gratitude for the strong long-term international unity and solidarity with Ukraine in the struggle to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation and coordinate actions.

Earlier, Petro Poroshenko called on Volodymyr Zelensky to consolidate the society facing a possible invasion of Russian troops.