The latest allegations brought against former energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn are in fact part of smear campaign targeting former Ukrainian president Pertro Poroshenko, claim the former president’s legal team.

Lawyers of Petro Poroshenko send a clear warning to Zelensky officials over renewed attempts to fabricate allegations against the ‘European Solidarity’ leader.

Last week, prosecutors said they are finalizing charges against former energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn in connection to 2014-2015 state coal contracts that allegedly earned Donbas separatists some 200 million hryvnas.

Petro Poroshenko’s legal team held a briefing Tuesday to address the coal contracts story.

They called into question allegations against Danylyshyn and argued they come as ‘a dry run’ for opening a similar case against Poroshenko.

Volodymyr Zelensky is putting pressure on law-enforcement agencies demanding to use coal contracts story to fabricate new charges against ‘European Solidarity’ leader, claimed Poroshenko’s lawyer Illya Novikov.

‘Last week we heard a statement from one of ‘Servant of the People’ MPs who said that charges against Petro Poroshenko in coal contracts story are coming toward the end of the year’.

According to Novikov, the government officials are trying to shift focus from their mishandling of energy shortages to fabricated cases against the former president.

Another Poroshenko’s lawyer Ihor Golovan stressed that ‘bringing charges against an innocent person is a criminal offense, and people who signed such reports, will be held to account’.

The legal team warned Zelensky and his officials against further threats and pressure on his political opponents arguing that ‘no-one will go unnoticed and no-one will avoid responsibility’.

Last week, prosecutors announced they are bringing charges against former energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn accusing him of ‘aiding terrorists’ during his ministerial tenure in 2014-2016.