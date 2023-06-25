President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that, unfortunately, the world’s reaction to the existing Russian threat at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is still insufficient.

In a Facebook statement, president Zelensky also said that the world’s reaction to the Russia’s blowing up the Kakhovka dam and the deliberate attempt by Russian terrorists to hit the dam of another reservoir in Kryvyi Rih was also insufficient.

The president informed the partners about the intelligence regarding the Russian plan to mine Zaporizhzhia NPP. He noted that it is obvious that the Kremlin has already approved the scenario.

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that world should take immediate steps to prevent any nuclear incidents in the occupied power plant.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, told about Russian plans to launch a terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.