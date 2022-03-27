Local media outlet 0629.com.ua has reported that Russian invaders kidnapped children form one of Mariupol hospitals to produce a propaganda video for Russia’s TV.

‘Today they showed one of the boys on their propaganda channels. The Russians killed his mother, abducted him, took him to the occupied territories and forced him to tell about his mother’s death. There is no limit to the cruelty and atrocities of these inhumans’, the statement says.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops forcible relocated in the unknown direction medical personnel and patients from Mariupol hospital.