On November 14, scheduled outages will be introduced in eight regions of Ukraine, Ukrenergo national energy operator informs.

The shutdown will involve Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk regions.

These steps follow Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The consumption limits are necessary to reduce the load on the networks, to ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and to avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by rocket and drone attacks by the Russians.