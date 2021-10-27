Effective October 30, seven more regions of Ukraine enter the red quarantine zone with respective restrictions.

Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions will join the count of Ukraine’s regions in the red quarantine zone, as minister Oleh Nemchinov informs.

Earlier, the State Commission on Ecological Safety and Emergencies ruled the red zone for six other regions.

The red zone restricts:

work of public catering establishments, except for targeted delivery and takeaway orders;

work of shopping malls and other entertainment establishments, cinemas, theaters, etc .;

work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary schools;

operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers;

mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team sports without spectators;

work of cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves.

From October 21, a proof of vaccination, negative coronavirus test or proof of recent recovery is required of all passengers on interregional buses, trains and domestic air flights.