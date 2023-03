As of March 14 morning, stabilization power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and the region.

DTEK energy company informed on Telegram that the electricity supply had been restored for all consumers in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

However, the situation in the grid remains difficult due to the damage caused during the latest massive Russian missile attack.

Scheduled outages were introduced after the 15th Russian missile attack that targeted the Ukrainian energy system on March 9.