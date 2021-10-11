State prosecutors issued arrest warrant for Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of ‘OPZZh’ party, with possible release on UAH 1 billion bail.

According to MP Renat Kuzmin’s statement on social media, Medvedchuk is already a subject to home detention with electronic monitoring.

‘Medvedchuk does not violate house arrest requirements, and the court cannot change the precautionary measure to a more severe one,’ the MP stated.

Earlier, the National security council imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk and banned him from conducting any financial transactions.

Medvedchuk is a suspect in the case of treason and aiding terrorist activities.

According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, he is accused of purchasing coal from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.