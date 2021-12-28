The probe was initiated by former parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov who is now leading his own Rozumna Polityka parliamentary group.

State Bureau of Investigations launches a pre-trial investigation into Oleskandr Gogiashvili following the scandalous video that saw the interior deputy minister profanely berating police officers in Donetsk region.

The news of the probe came from the former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov.

In his Facebook statement, Servant of the People MP, who has recently formed Rozumna polityka parliamentary group, said state prosecutors’ agency is now investigating the disgraced official on two counts – forgery and abuse of power.

He also noted that Rozumna polityka lawmakers filed an official complaint asking State Bureau of Investigations to probe into Gogiashvili’s failure to disobey a police officer.

Interior deputy minister Oleksandr Gogiashvili made headlines last month after he was caught in video profanely insulting police officers in Donetsk region. The fallout from the scandal prompted intense public outrcry and eventually led to dismissal of the official whose past record included alleged Russian citizenship and links to notorious Russian politicians.