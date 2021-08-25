The US diplomats’ statement comes in response to the attack on “European Soldarity’ leader Petro Poroshenko who was assailed in Kyiv during Independence day celebrations Tuesday.
‘Physical attacks – on politicians, journalists, or any member of society – have no place in a vibrant democracy,’ stressed the Embassy in a statement on its official Twitter account Wednesday.
Petro Poroshenko was attacked and doused in a watered-down, yet still toxic, antiseptic when he joined a Tuesday march of Donbas war veterans in Kyiv centre.
Later into the day, Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with European Commission vice-president Vladis Dombrovskis despite the attack.