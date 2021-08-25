The US Embassy in Ukraine condemned the attack targeting political opposition that is ‘a fundamental part of the democratic process’.

The US diplomats’ statement comes in response to the attack on “European Soldarity’ leader Petro Poroshenko who was assailed in Kyiv during Independence day celebrations Tuesday.

‘Physical attacks – on politicians, journalists, or any member of society – have no place in a vibrant democracy,’ stressed the Embassy in a statement on its official Twitter account Wednesday.

Petro Poroshenko was attacked and doused in a watered-down, yet still toxic, antiseptic when he joined a Tuesday march of Donbas war veterans in Kyiv centre.

Later into the day, Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with European Commission vice-president Vladis Dombrovskis despite the attack.