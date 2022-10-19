As Russia continues missile and drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure, Ukraine introduces electricity supply limitations, national energy operator informs.

On October 19, Russian strikes damaged several energy objects.

On October 20, consumption restriction measures may be applied throughout Ukraine from 7 am till 10:00 pm. The blackout time and duration will be determined by regional energy operators.

‘We can apply controlled calculated consumer constraints that we have to implement to make the system work in balance’, the statement says.

Top president official Kyrylo Tymoshenko also called on the population to minimize the use of electricity on October 20.