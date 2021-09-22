Police qualified the incident as an attempted murder and sent it special task units to track down the attackers, said Ukraine's chief prosecutor.

In a statement on Facebook Wednesday, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova said the shooting ‘has thrown a challenge to [Ukrainian] law-enforcement system’.

According to Venediktova who visited the crime scene with law-enforcement chiefs soon after the incident, police believe ten 7,62 millimeter caliber shots were fired at Shefir’s car.

The Wednesday shooting that left the driver seriously wounded is under investigation as police report has qualified it as an attempted murder of two and more persons under art.115 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The chief prosecutor asked not to ‘speculate and make up stories about the issue’ stressing the police are ‘making every effort to identify and track down’ the attackers.