The Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has filed the letter of resignation.

Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko quits citing underfunding and lost control over a key film agency.

After the government stripped his ministry of control over ‘Derzhkino’, the agency that oversees state-funded film production, Tkachenko is ‘baffled’ over such ‘management of processes’, which is not ‘his concept and values’.

Another reason that prompted his exit, according to Tkachenko, is cuts to spending on ministry-led culture products. Tkachenko promises to provide the account on his work arguing he has accomplished ‘50% of what he planned to do’.

Earlier, Tkachenko faced public allegations of racism.