Ukrainian rescuers continue their work to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6. During the day, Ukrainian emergency workers rescued one person and examined 56 destroyed buildings and structures.

According to the State Emergency Service, Ukrainian rescuers continue to work in one of the most difficult areas of Antakya.

During the day, the Ukrainian team saved a woman from under the rubble, examined 56 destroyed buildings, cleared 3 blockages and found the bodies of 9 people.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian team arrived in Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.