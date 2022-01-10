Ukraine’s president gives a go-ahead to a finance incentive set to nudge young Ukrainians to get a Covid jab. Modelled after e-Pidtrymka initiative granting a 1000 hryvnas payment to grownups, the new program will target 12-18 age group.

Zelensky signed a new directive in the meeting with his government, said his press office in a statement on Monday. Young Ukrainians will be paid the same 1000 hryvnas into their e-purses once they are fully vaccinated.

The government has already paid 6 billion hryvnas into the accounts of 6.7 million Ukrainians who got double-jabbed, said prime minister Denys Shmygal in the meeting with Zelensky.

As the money paid through e-Pidtrymka program can go exclusively on travel, recreation and sports, Ukrainians are not in a rush to spend the payments – only 1 billion hryvnas funds have been used for now with most of the money spent on books (35%), railway trips (13%), theaters (12%), and fitness gyms (7,5%).

The government has also said they are working on another vaccination-related incentive set to bring extra allowance for medicines targeting over 60 age group.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky’s advisor revealed the Ukrainian government is considering introduction of food stamps to help families struggling with soaring gas and heating bills.