In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians force Ukrainians to send their children to schools with a Russian curriculum, in case of refusal they threaten to deprive them of parental rights.

In the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhya region, the occupation authorities make Ukrainian citizens to take their children to the schools and kindergartens working according to the Russian education programs, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reports.

In case of parental disagreement, the occupation administration threatens to remove children from their families and send them to boarding schools. The parents themselves are promised to be punished by administrative measures – men will be drafted to the so-called ‘DNR army’, and women will be sent to communal work related to cleaning the city.

Earlier, the Mariupol city authorities stated that the occupiers had canceled summer holidays and required children to study in summer using Russian curriculum.