Volodymyr Zelensky is on the top of the presidential candidates’ anti-rating with 30.7% Ukrainians who will not vote for him under any circumstances.

The latest poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on December 9-17, 2021, has shown that 44.3% of respondents support early presidential elections and 46.5% – early parliamentary elections.

If the presidential election in Ukraine took place in mid-December, 27.6% of Ukrainians would vote for Volodymyr Zelensky with 16% favoring Petro Poroshenko.

Yuri Boiko and Yulia Tymoshenko follow the leaders with 9% support.

The poll involved 2025 respondents from all regions of Ukraine. The statistical sampling error does not exceed 3%.

Earlier, the poll showed steady electoral gains of Petro Poroshenko’s ‘European Solidarity’ party.