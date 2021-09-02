The head of the President’s office Andriy Yermak assures that Volodymyr Zelensky did not forget to invite US President Joe Biden to Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky himself stated he had failed to invite Biden to Ukraine. At a briefing, answering reporters’ questions about the possible arrival of US President Joe Biden in Ukraine, Zelensky admitted:

‘Honestly, I forgot about this during the meeting. I should have talked in more detail about the visit of the US President…’

In a TV program on ‘1+1’ TV channel, Yermak was reminded about it. The head of the President’s office replied:

‘This is not quite true. I believe that the invitation to President Biden has been voiced by President Zelensky many times. We hope, and President Biden said this during previous telephone conversations, that he is very much looking forward to the opportunity to come to Ukraine.’

It is worth noting that earlier the American president expressed a desire to visit Ukraine.

Petro Poroshenko, the former president and the leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party, said that following the results of the visit to the United States, there should be an agreement on Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine and its approximate dates.

The foreign minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated on ‘Ukraine 24’ TV channel that

‘We are working on a return visit. I am convinced that during his presidency, Joe Biden will visit Ukraine, because our country is very important to him and is a very important priority of the US foreign policy.’

Joe Biden last visited Ukraine as Vice President of the United States in the winter of 2017.