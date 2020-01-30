Про це вона повідомила в своєму профілі в Instagram.
Тунберг також зареєструє в якості товарних знаків назву молодіжного руху “Fridays For Future” (“П’ятниці заради майбутнього”) і його шведський аналог “Skolstrejk for klimatet” (дослівно – “Шкільний страйк заради клімату”). “Fridays For Future” – рух школярів, який Тунберг ініціювала своїми акціями протесту на захист клімату.
“На жаль, все ще є люди, які намагаються видати себе за мене або брехливо заявляють, що вони “представляють” мене, щоб спілкуватися з відомими людьми, політиками, ЗМІ, діячами мистецтва і так далі”, – зазначила Тунберг.
Вона уточнила, що її ім’я, а також назва молодіжного руху без дозволу використовуються в комерційних цілях: в маркетингу, при продажу товарів, зборі коштів і так далі.
“Моє ім’я і назву “Fridays for Future” постійно використовують у комерційних цілях без жодної згоди. Це відбувається, наприклад, у маркетингу, при продажу продукції і зборі коштів людьми нібито від мого імені або від імені руху. Ось чому я подала заявку на реєстрацію мого імені, а також – “Fridays For Future”, “Skolstrejk for klimatet” і так далі в якості торговельних знаків. Ця дія потрібна для захисту руху і його діяльності”, – написала Тунберг.
Реєстрація в якості торгової марки дозволить активістці ініціювати юридичні кроки щодо порушників.
“Запевняю, що ні я, ні інші учасники шкільних страйків абсолютно не зацікавлені в торгових марках. Але, на жаль, це необхідно зробити”, – написала вона.
Тунберг також поінформувала, що разом зі своєю сім’єю засновує фонд. За її словами, він вже зареєстрований і існує, але ще не працює.
“Коли фонд повністю запрацює, я розповім вам більше. Метою фонду буде сприяння екологічній, кліматичній та соціальній стійкості, а також психічному здоров’ю”, – уточнила активістка.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation… First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they “represent” me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted – and even misled – by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can – and must – not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
