Про це вона повідомила в своєму профілі в Instagram.

Тунберг також зареєструє в якості товарних знаків назву молодіжного руху “Fridays For Future” (“П’ятниці заради майбутнього”) і його шведський аналог “Skolstrejk for klimatet” (дослівно – “Шкільний страйк заради клімату”). “Fridays For Future” – рух школярів, який Тунберг ініціювала своїми акціями протесту на захист клімату.

“На жаль, все ще є люди, які намагаються видати себе за мене або брехливо заявляють, що вони “представляють” мене, щоб спілкуватися з відомими людьми, політиками, ЗМІ, діячами мистецтва і так далі”, – зазначила Тунберг.

Вона уточнила, що її ім’я, а також назва молодіжного руху без дозволу використовуються в комерційних цілях: в маркетингу, при продажу товарів, зборі коштів і так далі.

“Моє ім’я і назву “Fridays for Future” постійно використовують у комерційних цілях без жодної згоди. Це відбувається, наприклад, у маркетингу, при продажу продукції і зборі коштів людьми нібито від мого імені або від імені руху. Ось чому я подала заявку на реєстрацію мого імені, а також – “Fridays For Future”, “Skolstrejk for klimatet” і так далі в якості торговельних знаків. Ця дія потрібна для захисту руху і його діяльності”, – написала Тунберг.

Реєстрація в якості торгової марки дозволить активістці ініціювати юридичні кроки щодо порушників.

“Запевняю, що ні я, ні інші учасники шкільних страйків абсолютно не зацікавлені в торгових марках. Але, на жаль, це необхідно зробити”, – написала вона.

Тунберг також поінформувала, що разом зі своєю сім’єю засновує фонд. За її словами, він вже зареєстрований і існує, але ще не працює.

“Коли фонд повністю запрацює, я розповім вам більше. Метою фонду буде сприяння екологічній, кліматичній та соціальній стійкості, а також психічному здоров’ю”, – уточнила активістка.