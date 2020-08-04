Про це повідомляють #Букви.

У вівторок, 4 серпня, у ліванській столиці сталася велика пожежа. Великі стовпи червоного диму було видно у всьому місті.

#BREAKING – Injuries in #Beirut, #Lebanon are "in the thousands", per local media. Video shows the MASSIVE explosion in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/btwPiDmIlo — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020

За інформацією державного інформаційного агентства Лівану NNA, пожежа сталася на складі вибухових речовин у порту.

Сильні вибухи було чутно по всьому місту. Кореспондент AFP з місця події повідомляє, що вибухів було два.

#BREAKING Two explosions in Beirut port left dozens wounded: security source pic.twitter.com/zArVkVHuVG — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 4, 2020

A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o — Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020

У коментарях виданню Reuters очевидці події розповіли, що потужною вибуховою хвилею було вибито вікна у будинках місцевих мешканців.

“Я побачила вогненну кулю і дим, що підійматися над Бейрутом. Люди кричали і бігали, стікали кров’ю. Балкони будівель були знесені. Скло у висотних будівлях розбивалося і падало на вулицю”, — казали свідки.

My father in #Beirut says "we were hit by an atomic bomb". Indescribable destruction in #lebanon. pic.twitter.com/kQBzesLVzr — Mohamad Ali Harissi (@aleeharissi) August 4, 2020

Фото та відео очевидців свідчать, що було пошкоджено десятки споруд та транспортних засобів. Вулиці міста усіяні уламками будівель і склом.

Smoke from explosion(s) at Port still visible. Shards of glass still bursting from windows and falling over our heads pic.twitter.com/EW7uo4SLsc — Maya Gebeily (@GebeilyM) August 4, 2020

This is #Beirut. This is how our hearts look like. Beirut is us, & we’re done here. It’s all over. Hope warlords & world powers feel better now. People died. People are injured. People lost everything. Port is destroyed. Whatever was left to feed or fuel us might as well be gone pic.twitter.com/2WNNi8nwv1 — Maya Ammar (@mayaammar) August 4, 2020

We are praying for the people of #Beirut after a massive explosion rocked the city. pic.twitter.com/UZUMw3yyz2 — TORGENE (@TORGENEMEDIA) August 4, 2020

#BREAKING – Video taken by the port of #Beirut shows incredible damage following a MASSIVE explosion. Reports that a warehosue stockpiling fireworks and multiple forms of chemicals erupted. Hundreds are reportedly wounded in the #explosion, #Lebanese Army are assisting EMS. pic.twitter.com/dYkucSE55H — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020

Внаслідок події, як повідомляє NNA, постраждала “незліченна кількість” осіб. На місці події працює Червоний Хрест, щоб допомогти постраждалим на місці та транспортувати їх до лікарень. До порятунку людей залучено команди військових та силові структури.

Відео з зони вибуху показують велику кількість загиблих.