Про це повідомляють #Букви. 

У вівторок, 4 серпня, у ліванській столиці сталася велика пожежа. Великі стовпи червоного диму було видно у всьому місті.

Фото: AFP

За інформацією державного інформаційного агентства Лівану NNA, пожежа сталася на складі вибухових речовин у порту.

Сильні вибухи було чутно по всьому місту. Кореспондент AFP з місця події повідомляє, що вибухів було два.

У коментарях виданню Reuters очевидці події розповіли, що потужною вибуховою хвилею було вибито вікна у будинках місцевих мешканців.

“Я побачила вогненну кулю і дим, що підійматися над Бейрутом. Люди кричали і бігали, стікали кров’ю. Балкони будівель були знесені. Скло у висотних будівлях розбивалося і падало на вулицю”, — казали свідки.

Фото та відео очевидців свідчать, що було пошкоджено десятки споруд та транспортних засобів. Вулиці міста усіяні уламками будівель і склом.

Внаслідок події, як повідомляє NNA, постраждала “незліченна кількість” осіб. На місці події працює Червоний Хрест, щоб допомогти постраждалим на місці та транспортувати їх до лікарень. До порятунку людей залучено команди військових та силові структури.

Відео з зони вибуху показують велику кількість загиблих.