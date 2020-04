Happy Birthday to The Queen

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉

Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!

In this private footage from the Royal Collection Trust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.

To those of you also celebrating your birthdays at home during this time, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns.

Read more about The Queen’s life and work on our website: https://bit.ly/3cwSG8P

Опубліковано The Royal Family Вівторок, 21 квітня 2020 р.