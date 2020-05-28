Відео вона опублікувала на своїй сторінці в Instagram.
“Завжди приблизно в цей момент вагітності, коли я бачу фото і відео, на яких не вагітна, дивуюся еластичності тіла. Я так вдячна, що змогла багато разів відправитися в цю подорож по вагітності та зустрітися зі своїми дітьми. Страх, який я відчула в перший раз, коли я була вагітна Кармен, тепер перейшов в повний спокій і прийняття всіх змін, необхідних для приведення моїх маленьких людей в світ “, – написала Болдуін.
Вона зазначила, що продовжує заняття фітнесом під час вагітності.
It’s always around this point in a pregnancy where when I see non pregnant photos and videos of myself and marvel at the body’s elasticity. I’m so grateful that I have been able to go on this pregnancy journey so many times and meet my children. The fear that I felt the first time, pregnant with Carmen, of what was to come has now faded into a complete calm and acceptance of all of the changes required to bring my little people into the world. I work out, both pregnant and non pregnant, not to create a certain look—that is a mere side effect of working out—it’s rather to tell my body that I value her. Moving and breathing, stretching, cardio, and toning, give my body the attention she wants and deserves. I chose to be a fitness instructor because I want to help other people find this self-celebratory bliss that comes from honoring the temple that houses us during the time we have 🤍 (ps this is Rafa and Leo 💫💫)
“Я працюю як вагітна, так і не вагітна”, – зазначила вона.
Хіларія додала, що вирішила стати інструктором з фітнесу, оскільки хоче допомогти іншим людям “знайти блаженство, яке приходить від шанування храму, в якому ми живемо протягом часу, який у нас є”. Так вона висловилася про тіло.
