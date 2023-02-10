On February 10, Russian invaders launched another massive attack on Ukraine. In total, the enemy fired 71 missiles, of which 61 were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.

According to the Air Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the occupiers struck Ukraine with eight Tu-95ms strategic bombers. From them, Russians launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk area.

The enemy also attacked with Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Black Sea.

‘As of 11:30 am, the enemy launched 71 Kh-101, Kh-555, and Kalibr cruise missiles (including night launches). The air defense destroyed 61 enemy cruise missiles and 5 kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131’, the statement says.

Earlier, mayor Vitalii Klitschko informed about 10 missiles destroyed near Kyiv.

General Zaluzhnyi stated that 2 Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania.