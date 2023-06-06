The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, reacted to the Russian blow-up of the Kakhovka hydro power plant dam. According to him, this could probably become the biggest technological disaster in Europe in recent decades.

He added that the criminal actions of the Russian occupiers endanger the lives of thousands of civilians.

‘This is a heinous war crime. The only way to stop Russia, the greatest terrorist of the 21st century, is to kick it out of Ukraine’, the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

As reported earlier, during the night, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.