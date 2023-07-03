‘European Solidarity’ party MP Sofia Fedyna claimed that the criminal prosecution of Serhii Alekseev is revenge for the fact that he defended politicians who are in opposition to the government.

She stated that MP Serhii Alekseev is being prosecuted because his law firm defended opposition politicians, mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko and Kyiv mayor Vitalli Klitschko.

Today’s court trial in Lviv ia to consider a preventive measure for MP Alekseev.

On June 30, it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of ‘European Solidarity’ MP Serhii Alekseev.

Before the court session regarding the selection of a preventive measure for him, Alekseev said that the authorities organized ‘another criminal prosecution of the opposition’.