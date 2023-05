At about 11:00 am Monday, Russian invaders launched the second missile attack on Kyiv during the past day.

The enemy targeted Kyiv and the region with Iskander ballistic missiles.

As stated by General Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy all 11 Russian missiles.

The remnants of one of the missiles fell amidst Kyiv street.

As reported earlier, more than 40 missiles and drones were shot down in Kyiv skies during the night attack.